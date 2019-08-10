Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabir Ahluwalia Celebrates 40th Birthday, Wife Kanchi Kaul Posts Adorable Message
Actor Shabir Ahluwalia celebrated his 40th birthday by taking some time off work as his colleagues sent him wishes on social media.
Image: Instagram
Shabir Ahluwalia, one of the most popular television actors known for playing the role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, is celebrating his 40th birthday on August 10. His wife Kanchi Kaul posted an Insta story of them celebrating his birthday with their family at an undisclosed destination. Kanchi posted a shirtless picture on Shabir and captioned it, "The boy of my dreams. #HappyBirthdaymylove."
Kanchi also posted a boomerang on her Instagram and captioned it, "#happybirthday #mylove @shabirahluwalia so so lucky to have u as my #partnerincrime through everything. You are the nicest human i have ever met.... may life always be good to you. May you always find your zen #lifeisbetterwithyou #loveyoulongtime."
Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and the couple is parents to two children - Ivarr and Azai.
Shabir's reel life wife, Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, also posted a couple of pictures with a funny message for him. The actress posted a photo of herself standing in front of a giant poster of Shabir, dressed like him. She captioned the post, "Somewhere Between looking up to you to and looking like you... we refuse to grow up :))) Happy birthday @shabirahluwalia I am such a fan of you!! You're fabulous in all possible ways."
Ruchi Savarn, who plays the role of Disha in Kumkum Bhagya, also took to Instagram to wish Shabir. She posted an image and wrote, "Happy birthday Rockstar @shabirahluwalia !! Aise hi makkhan attitude ke saath tum jeeyo hazaron saal hai Meri ye arzoo! Happy birthday to you!! P.s I really miss shooting our fun scenes together!! wished him by writing a note."
Shabir made his debut in television with Hip Hip Hurray, but gained recognition from the show Kahiin to Hoga. He has also acted in television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2002), Kahin To Milenge (2002), Kkavyanjali (2005), Kasamh Se (2006), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2007), Kayamath (2008), Laagi Tumse Lagan, among others. Shabir made his debut in Bollywood with Shootout at Lokhandwala. His second film was Mission Istanbul (2008).
