Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan's Plan to Board Flight in Bathrobe Thwarted by Airport Staff

TV actor Zeeshan Khan was planning to create a Guinness Book Of World Records by becoming, he claims, the first person to board a flight in a bathrobe. Of course he was stopped at the airport where the staff asked him to dress more appropriately.

The actor posted a short video clip where he is seen walking inside the airport donning a bathrobe. He seemed quite amused by the fact that everyone was giving him attention because of the way he was dressed. In the clip, Zeeshan says that he will create history by becoming the first person to travel in a flight wearing a bathrobe and that his name would be enlisted in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

However, the Air India staff thwarted his plans and told him that travelling in a bathrobe is not allowed. “This is worn in a bathroom," one staff member is heard saying. “Air India staff is a bummer," says a dejected Zeeshan as he goes to change.

This surely made for an out-of-the-box airport look, but unfortunately for Zeeshan, it only lasted a short while. The actor has been posting a lot of pictures on Instagram lately, clearly showing he is totally comfortable in the look.

Earlier, the actor had opened up on the harrowing practice of casting couch in an interview with ETimes. He said, “I believe every actor at some time, in his/her life has had to face this horrible truth. When you’re here, you can’t skip it - therefore I think almost everyone has experienced the phenomenon."

