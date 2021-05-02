'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Ashlesha Savant Tests Covid-19 Positive

Kumkum Bhagya actress Ashlesha Savant on Saturday informed fans that she has tested Covid-19 positive. She took to Instagram to confirm the news and said that she is following the doctor’s protocol and is under home quarantine now. “I tested positive for Covid-19 today. Following my Doctor’s Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support," she said in a note.

Along with an image of the written note, she posted a second picture in black and white of a thermometer and an oximeter in an outstretched palm. “Please take care and stay calm," she captioned alongside the posts.

Ashlesha is popular as Meera in “Kumkum Bhagya", and has made a mark in shows such as “Pyaar Ka Sard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and “Saat Phere".

Several television actors have contracted the deadly virus in the second wave of the pandemic. Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave who was in Bhopal tested positive for the virus last week and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, Anupamaa actors Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah, and singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are some of the names to have contracted the virus recently.

