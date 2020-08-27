Kumkum Bhagya Actress Claims Threat to Life from Father, Shilpa Shinde Did Not Bond with Bhabiji Co-stars

TV and film actress Trupti Shankhdhar, who belongs to Bareilly, has claimed a threat to her life from her father. The Kumkum Bhagya actress has posted a video on the social media in which she is heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her.

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name with her role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has revealed that she hadn't really bonded well with either Saumya Tandon or any of her other co-stars on the show, except Asif Sheikh.

A day after reports emerged that there could be a possible "drug" angle surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations hinting at discussions about illegal drugs have come to light.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took over her Twitter account from her digital team, tweeted that if the Narcotics Bureau does an investigation into Bollywood, many A-listers might be arrested. For context, the Enforcement Directorate, probing Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, is investigating for a possible narcotics angle.

Kannada star Yash is back on film sets and will be resuming shoot on his hotly anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 today in Bengaluru. Politician-actor Malavika Avinash shared a snap with Yash and wrote, "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film (sic).

