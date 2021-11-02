Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pooja Banerjee is Pregnant With First Child

Pooja Banerjee of Kumkum Bhagya fame is pregnant with her first child. She is currently in her second trimester and will deliver the baby next year in March. In an interview, Pooja shared some special moments of her pregnancy and revealed that she and husband Sandeep Sejwal were planning to start a family for quite some time.

“Sandeep and I were planning in 2020, but in 2019 (on Nach Baliye) we put all plans on hold after an accident. However, when the second lockdown was imposed, I realized that it would continue for sometime. We decided not to delay our parenthood any further. However, we decided to have a baby next year as I was shooting for the show for almost two months and was too busy,” Pooja Banerjee told ETimes.

She further revealed that she discovered her pregnancy on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja felt that something was off with her health, so she got her regular health checkup done a day before leaving for the shoot. Around evening, the actress received reports which confirmed her pregnancy. “I asked Sandeep to come pick me up that day as I did not want to share the news over a call. When he came to know about it, he laughed and started dancing out of happiness. We both want a daughter so I can dress her up as I please,” she said.

Despite her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee is not thinking of taking a break from her work right now. She revealed that she does not want to stop working right now since she was anyways planning to leave in a few months.

Pooja Banerjee said, “I will just go along with the flow. Initially, I had some problems due to fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option of releasing me if it was getting difficult for them. They made things easier for me.”

On Kumkum Bhagya makers, she said that she is grateful that they decided to retain her instead of letting her go.

