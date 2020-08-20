Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Finally Reveals Face of Baby Girl in Adorable Photos

Shikha Singh and her pilot husband Karan Shah became proud parents of a baby girl on June 16 this year. The couple named their daughter Alayna Singh Shah. Shikha has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media. After teasing fans with pictures of her baby girl for two months, she has unveiled the face of Alayna and delighted fans with an adorable picture of her.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress posted a heartwarming photo with Alayna along with a loving note. In the photo, baby Alyana looks as as mommy Shikha bends down to look at her daughter in a loving manner.

"The way u look at me makes me wonder, what did I do to have you in my life. U are heavenly, angelic, dramatic & somewhat forever hungry..... And I will love every bit of you & will always keep on loving you till my last breath & beyond," Shikha wrote alongwith the photo.

Shikha's friends from the industry showered their love on the photo. While actor Aly Goni went "Mashallah", Shikha's former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla wrote, "Shikha, you had to much love to share, so God gave you and Karan this angel to shower your love on her. God bless."

Shikha then shard another photo of her sleeping baby girl with a cheeky caption, "Hips don't lie."

Shikha, who played the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya, has been replaced by Rehyna Malhotra. It was being said that the actress had quit the popular daily soap. However, she later clarified that she didn't bid adieu to the show and was hoping to return to the sets next year.