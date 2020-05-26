Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Pics with Husband and Dog

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah. She often shares pictures flaunting her baby bump, which sometimes feature their pet pooch.

The actress shared some photos on Monday with Karan and their pet Labrador, posing cutely at their home. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump, and looks extremely blissful and happy in the lovely family snaps. The caption for the photos have been written on behalf of their dog Goku, who will be the big brother once their baby is born.

Sharing the pictures Shikha wrote, "Kisses galore. Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too." Take a look at the adorable photos:

Shikha and Karan got married in 2016, and Karan is a pilot by profession. The actress announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago and Goku was part of those pictures too. The couple absolutely dotes on their dog, who has his own Instagram page, too.

After announcing her pregnancy, the actress shared another set of photos saying that even though they are expecting a child of their own, Goku will always remain their first baby. "No matter how big you get but you will always be our 1st baby. @gokusinghshah u are our firstborn & it shall remain that way forever 🐾 ❤️ #loveyoutothe🌙and🔙 #youbringusjoyandhappiness #bestdecisionever❤️ #thankyouforbeingyou," she said.