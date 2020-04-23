Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh is Expecting Her First Child, Shares Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

TV actress Shikha Singh, who is known for playing Aaliya in Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha starrer hit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah.

Shikha and Karan tied the knot in May 2016 after dating each other for some time. Now, after four years of marital bliss, the couple is all set to become parents. They seem super-excited to embrace parenthood as they shared the happy news in a funny Instagram post.

Karan, taking to Instagram, shared two pictures with Shikha flaunting her baby bump. The couple's pet dog is also by their side. “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do (sic),” Karan's caption read.

Soon after the couple posted their loving pictures and announced pregnancy, congratulatory messages from Shikha's industry colleagues started pouring in, including wishes from Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Priyanka Kalantri. Fans also wished the couple.

Talking to The Times of India, Shikha revealed that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with Covid-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling,” she said.

Shikha also said that her family was supposed to fly down to Mumbai to be with her during the delivery but due to the lockdown, that won't be possible. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy,” she added.







