Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Shah Gives Birth to Baby Girl

TV actress Shikha Singh has welcomed home her first child with pilot husband Karan Shah. As per a report, the couple has named the newborn baby girl Alayna Singh Shah.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress is currently in the hospital where she delivered baby Alayna and Karan is by her side. She said that due to the coronavirus condition, visitors are not allowed at the moment and the couple is taking precautions as well.

Shikha added that she is excited about the newest addition to her family and can't wait to get home with Karan and the baby. The duo are also parents to a labrador pet named Goku.

Shikha and Karan got married in 2016. The actress announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago in an Instagram post.

Right before her delivery, Shikha had shared a loving note for the baby on social media. "Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya 'Al' (sic)," the actress had written as she posted a picture with Karan flaunting her baby bump.

Apart from her current show Kumkum Bhagya, Shikha is known for her roles in Mahabharata and Na Aana Is Des Laado.

