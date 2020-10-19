'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Zarina Roshan's Demise Leaves Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia Grief-stricken

Television actress Zarina Roshan Khan, 54, popular for her role as Indu Suri in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday. Zarina’s co-actors took to social media to pay their tributes as fans mourned her demise.

Kumkum Bhagya protagonist Shabir Ahluwalia – who plays Abhishek Prem Mehra – and Sriti Jha – who plays Pragya Abhishek Mehra, posted throwback pictures with Zarina, bidding her a final goodbye.

Taking to social media, Shabir wrote, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera,” along with a broken heart emoji. The post received over 83k likes and left many fans grieving. One Instagram user wrote, “May her soul rest in peace.” Another user said, “May her soul rest in peace. Indu daasi will be dearly missed.”

Sriti, who plays the lead on the show, also posted a picture with Khan with a broken heart emoji. Fans paid their tributes through their comments on the image expressing how they will miss the Indu Daasi. As one fan commented, “RIP Dasi.. Most funny and lovable character (sic).”

Vin Rana who plays Purab in the show also expressed his grief taking to social media where he posted a picture of Khan on his Instagram story, leaving a heartbroken emoji to mourn the loss.

Speaking to Times of India, actor Anurag Sharma, who is also part of Kumkum Bhagya, said that it was true that the veteran actor passed away and left many people shocked. Sharma said that Khan will be remembered as a sweet lady full of life who was energetic. He further said that Zarina started her career as a stunt woman and was exactly like a fighter in real life.

Anurag, who plays the role of Raj Mehra in the show, has shot his last scene with Khan last month and expressed how he had a good time with her. He was left in a shock with the news and prayed that her soul rests in peace.