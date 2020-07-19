Kumkum Bhagya Cast and Crew Safe After Fire Breaks Out on Set

A fire broke out on Saturday on the set of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. No casualty has been reported in the incident that happened at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai's Chandivali area.

The cause of the fire is being speculated as short circuit, though details are yet to come in.

Shooting was in progress when the incident happened, but all Kumkum Bhagya actors and crew members were moved to safety.

Kumkum Bhagya stars Shabir Ahuwalia, Sirti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps, airing on Zee TV.

Shoot for the show had started only a few days ago after months of lockdown.

Presently, the show revolves around the life of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chapekar). The episodes before the lockdown showcased Prachi maintaining her distance from Ranbir after he confessed his love for her.

Recently, Killick Nixon Studio was shut for a few days after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive.