Kumkum Bhagya Fame Garima Arora to Next Feature in Web Series Titled Awadh

Popular Hindi television show Kumkum Bhagya actor Garmia Arora will soon be seen in a web series titled, Awadh. After a gap of almost a year, the actor will appear on the screen. Garima got her first break in the entertainment industry with the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya wherein she played the role of Purab’s sister.

Garima’s performance in Kumkum Bhagya was highly praised after which she worked in several TV shows, including Chandrakanta, Chandranandini, Jhansi Ki Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Chakradhari Arjun Krishna. However, most of her shows were of the same genre. Moreover, she has been a part of many web series and video albums. Garima will also soon be seen in a number of web series as well as Bhojpuri and Hindi films.

Comparing OTT and DTH, Garima said, “Both of them are completely different and even though today’s generation is turning to OTT, housewives will always watch TV.”

Garima belongs to a middle-class family from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. In 2015, at the age of 21, she decided to fly to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. Garima once shared that her mother, initially, was hesitant to let her go to Mumbai since she had already lost her father. She added that her mother was afraid to send her to the big city all alone.

And the first 6 months in the city of dreams were not easy for her at all. Garima, speaking of her initial days in the city, said, “I met people like me, and I got courage and inspiration from them. I did not give up, and then I got TV serials after auditioning for the part. I started getting small characters and I worked on dozens of TV shows.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.