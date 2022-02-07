Kumkum Bhagya Fame Naina Singh’s Mother Passes Away, Actress Says, ‘My Brain is Numb’

Television actress Naina Singh lost her mother on Sunday. The 27-year-old actress who stars in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Sunday. Naina remembered her mother Shakti Bhal and shared a series of pictures on the social media platform. She accompanied the pictures with an emotional note that read, “Maa please come back. My brain is numb, my heart is crying and my eyes are tired.” The actress added that there are no amount of words that can ever explain what she feels. Naina wrote that she does not even think that her grief can be put into words. The actress wrote that thinking that her mother is in a better place gives her relief for a while but she wonders what she will do without her.

Naina expressed her love for her mother and wrote, “Your little girl misses you a lot. I will always miss you. No one can love a child better than their mother. I will miss your love, your care, your concern and even the way you scolded me.” Naina mentioned that she will miss everything that she and her mother did together but mostly she would miss coming back home to her.

The actress also added how her mother’s demise has left a void as she added, “Who will call me when I’m out till late and scold me now? Who will I look towards when I need advice? Whose shoulder will I cry on when I need to? Who will I first give good news to when there’s any? Who will cook the best food in the world for me now? Whom will I celebrate all the festivals with? Who will buy me little gifts that make me so happy? I miss you mummy.”

Naina also mentioned in the caption, “I love you so much. I wish you stayed with me longer. Berry is still waiting for you to come home. I’m left with so many questions and no answers.” The actress wrote that her mother always gave her the strength to face life and made her the person that she is today. She promised that she will try to emerge from her personal tragedy and described herself as a “brave girl.” Naina wrote that she will continue to do things that will make her mother proud. The actress added that she is aware that her mother is watching over her and will always protect her as her guiding light.

Naina wished for her mother’s peace and wrote, “Rest in Peace mother. I don't know how I will live, you were the only one I had in my life, my family, my best friend and sometimes my daughter. I love you so much.”

Naina's colleagues from the showbiz also extended their support to the actress in the comments.

