Kumkum Bhagya Fame Pooja Banerjee Drops First Picture With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'Gulabo'

Telelvision actress Pooja Banerjee took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture with her daughter. In the picture, the newborn can be seen holding her daddy Sandeep Sejwal’s finger. Sharing the click, Pooja expressed happiness and called her daughter as her ‘Gulabo’. “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel 👼 in our lives. #OurGulabo," the caption read.

Pooja’s colleagues from the industry and fans were quick to congratulate the couple and shower love on the newborn. While one of the fans wrote, “Omg!! Welcome baby girl Congratulations to you and Pooja,” another social media user commented, “Congratulations for new beginnings…god bless."

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal became proud parents to a baby girl on Saturday morning. On the same day, Sandeep expressed happiness and said that he is excited to take over the responsibility of parenthood. “It is such a beautiful feeling. Both of us had wished for a daughter and our wish has finally come true. This is an exciting new responsibility, and we are raring to go," Sandeep Sejwal told ETimes.

He also talked about how they had been preparing for baby care and revealed that a name for the little princess has not been decided yet. “We were well-prepared to embrace parenthood. Pooja and I have been looking forward to beginning our journey as parents. We had been reading up about baby care. Some of our family members have also given us notes about the dos and don’ts. We have turned our home into a baby-friendly space. We haven’t decided a name yet, and finalising that will be another exciting process. Plus, I will be on paternity leave for the next 15 days, to completely look after Pooja and the baby,” Sandeep added.

Last month, Pooja quit Kumkum Bhagya in order to take care of her health first. Back then, she had also shared a glimpse of the farewell party that the Kumkum Bhagya team organised on her last working day.

For the unversed, Pooja and Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot in 2017. They had also participated in Nach Baliye in 2019.

