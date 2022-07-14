Kumkum Bhagya Fame Shikha Singh To Make Comeback on Television Soon

Popular television actress Shikha Singh is widely known for her

role of Aaliya in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. The actress was away

from the small screen for a while as she was embracing motherhood.

Now, she is going to make a comeback on television with yet

another Ekta Kapoor show titled Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. The show now airs on Sony TV. However, there is no official announcement on this.

Appnapan: Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan premiered on March 28 and it has gained popularity within a few days. The lead pairs in the show are Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur.

Now Shikha Singh will soon be joining the show in a negative

character. According to reports, she will be seen playing Pallavi’s (Rajshree

Thakur) sister. The actress reportedly gave her look test for this Balaji

Telefilm produced show. If all goes well, she will soon be seen in the show.

Shikha gained popularity for her role of Aliya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha played the lead role in this show. However, Shikha took a break from acting because of her pregnancy. Later, she made a cameo as a Police Inspector in Naagin 6.

Shikha Singh is also very active on social media and keeps posting

pictures of her baby on Instagram. She began her television career with a

popular show Left Right Left and later she appeared in Na Aana Is Des Laado.

