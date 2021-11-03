Kumkum Bhagya Latest Episode: Pragya Proves Abhi’s Innocence in Court

In the latest episode of Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on November 2, the prosecutor asked Abhi if he had any evidence to prove that he did not instruct Subhash, the contractor, to break the wall which resulted in casualties. In response to the prosecutor, Abhi claims his innocence saying what he’ll get by killing others, but the prosecution lawyer alleged that it was done in order to get the insurance money.

On

the other hand, Alia urges Gaurav to give her proof, which can acquit Abhi of

all the charges. But, Gaurav refuses to do so, saying Abhi should be punished

for marrying Pragya.

As

the judge is about to hold Abhi guilty, Pragya enters the courtroom with

Santosh, the cousin of the contractor. Santosh claims that Abhi has nothing to

do with it and Gaurav is the main culprit. Pragya shows a video to the judge

which proves that Gaurav and Subhash committed the crime.

Following

this, the judge acquits Abhi and orders the arrest of Gaurav and Subhash considering

the new evidence. Elated by the judgment, Pragya and Abhi thanked Santosh for

his help. Meanwhile, Alia loses her cool after blaming herself for Abhi’s

condition and realising that Gaurav cheated on her. Tanu tries to console Alia.

Here at the Kohli house, Ranbeer prepares a decoction for Prachi, as she is suffering from cough and cold. Just then seeing him struggling with it, Pallavi enters the kitchen to help him but expresses her dislike for Prachi.

Later,

Rhea annoys Ranbeer, but he gets angry and says that he can never trust her

over Prachi. Rhea expresses her feelings for Ranbeer and also says that she

will do anything for him. Meanwhile, Gaurav, unaware of the turn of

events, believes that he has defeated Pragya and Abhi.

