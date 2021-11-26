Kumkum Bhagya Nov 25 Update: Siddharth Tells Prachi the Truth, Riya Fakes Suicide

In the November 25 episode of TV drama, Kumkum Bhagya, Riya was shown as faking her suicide. This was followed by Pallavi blaming Ranbir for not listening to her and saying that she had already asked him to marry Riya. Ranbir responds by saying that he does not believe in marriage. Just then, Riya opens the door, comes out of the room and explains her belief in marriage. Riya was then shown proposing to Ranbir for marriage.

Dida notices that Riya is cleverly taking advantage of the situation. Riya asks Ranbir to either marry her or let her die. Sid, on the other hand, asks Prachi why she didn’t tell him that Ranbir and Riya were getting married. Prachi says that she did not want his marriage to be disrupted. Sid tells Prachi that Riya and his marriage was never a happy one.

Sid then recalls the day when the two got locked in a hotel room. Prachi remembers that she saw someone there. Sid asks her to remember that they fell on the floor but got up on the bed. Sid says that all this was not a misunderstanding but a conspiracy against them. Sid says that he later came to know through CCTV cameras that they were constantly being looked at. All this was planned to make their relationship look illegal.

Prachi still does not believe Sid’s words. Sid tells Prachi everything that Riya said when he met her. In flashback, Riya says that she never liked Sid and wanted to leave him. But she got married to win back Ranbir.

Riya claims that Pallavi and Vikram made this plan to throw Prachi away from the house. She tells him that the woman he saw in the mask in the hotel was Pallavi. And Ranbir made him and Prachi lay on the bed. Prachi is shocked and shaken after listening to all this.

