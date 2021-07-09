Kumkum Bhagya Star Shikha Singh Goes Topless, Fans Say 'Didn't Expect This from You'

TV actress Shikha Singh, who has starred in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kumkum Bhagya, is being trolled for posing topless in one of her Instagram photos. The picture, that has gone viral on social media, shows her lying on the bed with a pillow, covering her torso. Fans have expressed their disappointed in the comments section, saying they did not expect the actress to pose for such a photo.

“Ye expect nhi kiya tha apse," read one comment, while another said, “What is this mam.. Ohh no mam." Some comments were appreciative too - “You are looking like a goddess with red lipstick," said a fan. Many of the comments were appeals for the actress to return to the show Kumkum Bhagya.

Here’s Shikha’s post:

The 35-years-old actress has recently embraced motherhood and is enjoying her time with her baby. She recently posted a photo promoting breastfeeding. “We live in a society where a mother catches less hell for giving her toddler a coke than she does for giving her toddler Breastmilk. I am working to change that in my lifetime," Shikha quoted Deanna Decker in her caption.

The actress became popular with shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Phulwa, Sasural Simar Ka, and many others. She is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with her fans.

