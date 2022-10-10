Kumkum Bhagya Update: Ranbir Is Shocked To Know About Rhea’s Truth; Deets Inside

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the much-loved shows on television these days, all thanks to the gripping storyline and outstanding star cast. The lead stars of the show Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, have impressed viewers with their antics. On the other hand, Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. The show is going to take a huge twist which is making the fans all the more excited about their favourite episode.

In the previous episode, Prachi is suspicious of Rhea and hence follows her to the parlour. However, Prachi and Shahana see blindfolded Sid being thrown out of the car by Aliya. They rush to him. Prachi and Shahana take the injured Siddharth to the hospital.

Next, we see Shahana calling Aryan to get the number of Dr Malhotra. However, Ranbir picks up the call and hears that Prachi and she are at the hospital. He worries about Prachi and leaves for the hospital. Ranbir comes and meets Prachi wherein she informs him that Rhea is also at the hospital and they should visit her gynaecologist to find out if Rhea is fine. Ranbir and Prachi come to meet her but overhear them fighting.

And in the coming episode, Rhea manages to fool Ranbir and Prachi with the help of her gynaecologist. Later, they return to see Siddharth but notice Shahana telling Aryan that Aaliya and Rhea kidnapped Sid’s sister Miheeka and they are blackmailing him to call Prachi’s baby as his. She also mentions that if Sid fails to follow their order, then Rhea will kill Miheeka. Ranbir gets shocked to learn the truth.

Is this the truth about Rhea or is it only a dream sequence, fans will get to explore the same in the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

