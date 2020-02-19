KumKum Bhagya's Latest Episode to Show Maya's Engagement Ceremony Taking Place at Vikram's Hotel

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer show KumKum Bhagya will now see Ranbir and Prachi reach Maya's house, so that they can find a clue against her. Shahana and Aryan arrive and ask them what they are planning. Rhea apologizes to Aliya for fulfilling Maya's demand but Aliya tells her concern about Prachi and also asks her to keep an eye on Prachi.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Prachi will spill the beans in front of Aryan and Shahana, and for this she will also be praised by Ranbir. In the following morning, Sarita will spoil the plan. Meanwhile, Maya makes a call to Rhea and gets angry with her, but after Rhea's reply she changes her mood and asks her to bring the necklace at the venue.

In the serial which completed 1500 episodes recently, Abhi will talk to Aliya and tell her to teach the right things to Rhea. Vikram will inform Abhi about his problem through a phone call. Pragya, Sarita, Shahana, and Vikram will be seen reaching the hotel, while Ranbir will go to meet Prachi.

On the other hand Vikram thanks Pragya and Sarita for their work and taunts Abhi but also comes to know that he is coming. Pragya supervises the event's preparation while Rhea reaches the venue to give Maya her necklace and bumps into Sarita. Rhea, Prachi and



Ranbir will get to know that Maya is getting engaged in Vikram’s hotel.

Follow @News18Movies for more