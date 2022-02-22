Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea Bids Adieu to Show, Mom-to-be Receives Farewell From Team

TV actor Pooja Banerjee is stepping into her final month of pregnancy and has decided to bid adieu to the show, Kumkum Bhagya. In the daily soap, the actor portrays the role of Rhea. As she is all excited to welcome her little munchkin and become a mommy, Pooja is a bit emotional to leave the show. The actress wrapped shooting for Kumkum Bhagya on February 21 and got a beautiful surprise from the team on her last day of the shoot. Her KKB family planned a grand surprise farewell party for the mom-to-be. Pooja shared pictures and videos from the grand surprise via her Instagram handle.

Posting a video of the surprise farewell party, Pooja penned an emotional note thanking her team and crew for being rock-solid support throughout her journey. In the post, she mentioned that she will always be grateful to the entire team for making her feel special and loved. Pooja thanked her fellow co-actors for their support and care.

Above all, while concluding her note, she stated that Ekta Kapoor and her production house made sure that even during her pregnancy, the actor got comfort, care and love. “Balaji telefilms limited, an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can’t do. You have made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Pooja tied the knot with Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. In an interview, Pooja had shared that he and Sandeep wanted to conceive in 2020, however, the actor met with an accident in 2019 while shooting for Nach Baliye. It was followed by the first wave of the global pandemic, COVID-19. However, when the second lockdown was implemented, the couple decided to not delay their baby plans.

Pooja and Sandeep’s child is due in March 2022.

