Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee and Husband Sandeep Sejwal Blessed With a Baby Girl

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress and her husband Sandeep Sejwal became proud parents on Saturday morning. Pooja’s brother, Neil Banerjee confirmed the news to the Times of India and shared that the actress is currently in the hospital. “We are in Nagpur right now, and we are extremely thrilled with this new addition to our family. Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby’s father and dadi (grandmother) are by Pooja’s side in the hospital. We too can’t wait to see the baby and shall visit her soon," he said.

Last month, Pooja quit Kumkum Bhagya and mentioned that she needs to keep her health first. “I haven’t told the makers of my show that I am quitting as of now. If the cases are too many and if there is a scare then I might have to take a break and it will be a forced break long before I planned. But health comes first, I can’t help it. If it comes to that then you have to do it," she told Hindustan Times. Back then, she had also shared a glimpse of the farewell party that the Kumkum Bhagya team arranged on her last working day.

In another interview, Pooja talked about how she is taking care of herself during pregnancy. The actress shared her daily routine and told India.com that she eats food that is healthy for her body. “I wake up at around six-thirty in the morning and go on a walk. I follow a healthy diet. Throughout the day, I make sure that I eat food that’s good for my body. But around evening, I need food like pizza, vadapav or sevpuri because I really crave for it. I cannot end my day without eating one unhealthy dish!” she said.

“At first, there wasn’t much that I understood about pregnancy and I was just going with the flow. But later, I started embracing my body and that actually started showing on my face which probably is the glow. So I feel that if one is comfortable with oneself, you will definitely glow,” Pooja had said.

For the unversed, Pooja and Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot in 2017. They had also participated in Nach Baliye in 2019.

Congratulations Pooja and Sandeep!

