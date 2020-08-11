Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha Says She is Co-star Shabir Ahluwalia's 'Number One Fan'

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia celebrated his birthday on Monday. Shabir's co-star Sriti Jha wished him with a hilarious video from their show and called herself his biggest fan. In the video shared by the actress she can be seen jumping all around.

""Because I’m your number one fan forever!!! Happy birthday to the best of the lot!!! You’re the best @shabirahluwalia. Love youuuu (sic)," Sriti captioned her video.

Shabir took to the comments section of the video posted by Sriti and replied, "Hahahah just amazing, thanks a ton, love you (sic)."

Kumkum Bhagya's producer Ekta Kapoor also wished Shabir on his birthday. "Happy birthday Shabz! Happiest birthday to this Rockstar @shabirahluwalia Live it up (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

Anjum Fakih also posted pictures with Shabir and wished him, "Love you now and forever shabbo @shabirahluwalia happy happy birthday to you... May you be blessed with good luck prosperity Amen Amen... Umr daraaz ho ... Aise hi khush rahe..haste rahe.... I love you... Sharing beautiful memories I earned with you in my bhagya...love love...Yours truly. Your crazy fan (sic)."

Shabir plays the role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. Previously, he has worked in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sanjivani among others.