Kumkum Bhagya’s Upcoming Episode to Show Ranbir and Prachi Bonding with Each Other

Kumkum Bhagya is getting more interesting with every passing episode. The promo of the upcoming episode shows Prachi and Ranbir engaged in a discussion over Maya. Prachi explains to Ranbir that as Maya’s engagement has been called off and there is no reason to find the truth behind Reah’s lost necklace, which Abhi had gifted to Rhea. Ranbir and Prachi had gone to Maya's house to find a clue against her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi was shown to be desperately searching for the necklace that he had previously seen on Maya’s neck. Meanwhile, Ranbir threatened Maya that he would not let the engagement ceremony take place if she did not reveal as to who was behind the entire plan.

In the promo for February 25 episode, Prachi also gets angry at Ranbir because he will be getting engaged to Maya. Meanwhile, Abhi enquires about the necklace from Rhea, after which she prepares to go and look for the same. But Abhi stops her mid-way and asks her about Maya. What happens next will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

In the February 24 episode of the show, Ranbir and Prachi were shown to have a discussion about Maya. During which, Ranbir said that he was flirting with Maya at the party just to make Prachi jealous and angry. He also confessed that it is because of this he got into some serious trouble. The revelation made Prachi sad but at the same time, she also felt that her feelings had started developing for Ranbir. Prachi then instantly departed from there.

Rhea, on the other hand, warned Prachi to maintain some distance from Ranbir, to which Prachi replied that it was not possible as they are best friends.

