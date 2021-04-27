Kumud Mishra Hospitalised from Coronavirus Infection

Kumud Mishra has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The actor is being treated at the hospital for the last three days.

Kumud was admitted to the hospital after he experienced some breathing difficulty. The actor is now feeling better and has been provided with oxygen. Kumud’s mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus first. She was admitted to the hospital. The actor contracted the virus while he was taking care of his mother, as per report.

On the work front, Kumud’s Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to release on May 18. The movie revolves around a grandmother’s last wish, and also features Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The report of Kumud battling Covid-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities have been infected with the coronavirus. It include Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas, Sameera Reddy and others.

A few days ago, Shravan Kumar Rathod of popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here