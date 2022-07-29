Kumud Mishra Reveals He Immediately Agreed For Dr Arora Because of Imtiaz Ali

Kumud Mishra started his Bollywood journey with Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum. However, for ten long years, the actor was nowhere to be seen. His breakthrough with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar opened up numerous domains for the seasoned actor. Later, he featured in several critically acclaimed films including Mulk, Article 15, and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story among others. In a recent interaction, Kumud Mishra talked about his recent OTT release Dr Arora-Gupt Rog Visheshagya, which premiered on July 22.

While talking to PTI, the actor shared that he was overtly keen to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali once again and so when the role was offered to him, he immediately agreed to come on board. “I know their sensibility and that they do not approach the subject to titillate the audience or have cheap humour in it. Eventually, the aesthetics of Imtiaz Ali is there in the show and I am comfortable with that,” he said.

The actor further added, “With this show, a dialogue shall begin in society and we might be able to normalise the talk around sex.”

Kumud Mishra also talked about the unpredictable nature attached to the profession of acting and shared that he was aware of all these uncertainties when he decided to become an actor. “As an actor, there have been no obstacles and no problems because it is me who chose this profession. I was aware of all the uncertainties that it brings along… There is a struggle but it is internal,” he said.

Dr Arora is a feel-good dramedy that depicts the life story of a small-town sex consultant who is sought-after by men and women experiencing troubles in their sex life. Alongside Kumud Mishra, the series also stars Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary.

