Kunal Kamra Asks Maanvi Gagroo to Drop Acting and Do Stand-Up Comedy, Actress Has a Witty Response

Images: Instagram

Kunal Kamra suggested that Maanvi Gagroo take up stand-up comedy as a full-time profession, the actress asked him to "not waste his funniness as a propagandist."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
The trailer of the web series Four More Shots Please! was unveiled on Tuesday, giving us a glimpse of the new phase in life of its lead protagonists Sidhi, Damini, Ajana and Umang. Sidhi, played by Maanvi Gagroo, is seen performing a stand-up comedy act in a scene from the trailer.

The scene shows how the timid Sidhi has become an outspoken woman and is ready to take on the world. Comedian Kunal Kamra shared a snap of the scene and tweeted, "I appeal comrade @maanvigagroo to do stand up full time & not waste her funniness as an actor..."

The actress responded with a comment on Kamra's penchant to take on political subjects in his stand-up acts. She responded, "I appeal comrade @kunalkamra88 to do stand up full time & not waste his funniness as a propagandist...

*mic drop*"

Head on over to the Twitter exchange between them to the various kinds of response it elicited from netizens.

Kunal Kamra ran into major controversy recently when he uploaded a video of him seemingly heckling a TV journalist on board a flight. Subsequently, several airlines banned Kamra from flying with them.

Maanvi Gagroo has appeared in several web series and films, mostly comedies. She was most recently a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

