Kunal Kapoor Raises Rs 1.2 Crore For Kerala Flood Victims
Kunal Kapoor's crowd funding platform Ketto has raised Rs 1.2 crore for rehabilitation work in flood-hit Kerala.
A still from Nobleman
Actor Kunal Kapoor's crowd funding platform Ketto has raised Rs 1.2 crore for rehabilitation work in flood-hit Kerala. He says it is overwhelming to see people come forward and support a cause.
Kerala has been hit hard by the worst floods in a century, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced and homeless.
"Besides the incredible work being done by the army, there are a number of organisations and NGOs that are working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate people. We want to provide as much support as we can for these organisations so that they can effectively carry out their work," Kunal said in a statement.
"It's so heartening to see so many people come forward to contribute and support this cause. We have raised Rs 1.2 crore, but the work has just begun. There is an urgent need for food, medical and basic supplies. My appeal to people is to come forward and contribute as much as they can. Every donation will go a very long way," he added.
On the film front, the actor was last seen in Gold, a historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
