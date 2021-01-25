Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Wish Each Other on Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after Kunal proposed to Soha in the romantic city of Paris in 2014. To wish his wife, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two. In the photograph, Soha and Kunal can be seen smiling for the camera as they hold each other. The post has been liked by more than 1,44,888 Instagram users as Bollywood celebrities and fans send in their wishes in the comments section.

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi wished the couple and commented, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Cheers to blissful life.” Actor Asha Negi also typed in her comment and wrote “Happy Anniversary guys.” Dia Mirza wished the couple with a joyous wish.

Sharing an adorable photograph with her husband, Soha also took to Instagram to express her love for Kunal. In her latest Instagram post, the couple is dressed in shades of green as Kunal gives her kiss on the cheek. The 42-year-old captioned the post with a love-filled note. It has garnered over 36k likes.

The couple also received wedding anniversary wishes from Soha’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The mom-to-be took to her Instagram story and shared a black and white picture of the two along with her best regards.

Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge in 2009. Kunal took the first step to initiate friendship with Soha on the sets. It was on the sets of the movie 99 that Soha felt attracted to Kunal and with time, the two fell in love and even moved-in together. The two have a three-year-old daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They often keep showing the glimpse of their love-filled world on social media.