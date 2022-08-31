Kunal Kemmu Announces Directorial Debut With Madgaon Express, Film To Be Backed By Excel Entertainment

Excel Entertainment has always been a hub of many big talents who has given some of the top-notch cinematic wonders to the audience. Now, actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to take his first step into the world of direction with Excel. While taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu brought this announcement to his fans about his directorial venture with the film named ‘Madgaon Express’. While speaking about the same, he wrote:

“Ganpati Bappa moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa. Introducing “Madgaon Express” See the post here:

News18 had exclusively shared that Laila Majnu (2018) and Bulbbul (2020) famed Avinash Tiwary has been roped in to play one of the protagonists in the film. The other stars would be Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur actor Divyenndu. A source revealed that this is a buddy film with a twist and added, “Known for their films about friendship and travel like Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Excel Entertainment is all set to helm yet another film based on a similar template. This is a genre that has been made immensely popular by the production house. Kunal’s upcoming directorial can be touted as Dil Chahta Hai gone wrong.”

Previously, Farhan Akhtar had also made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Moreover, Zoya Akhtar also made her directorial debut with Luck By chance in 2009, and now as Kunal Kemmu is also commencing his directorial journey with Excel, we are just excited to see another cinematic wonder from the makers.

