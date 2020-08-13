Kunal Kemmu 'Can't Wait' To Welcome Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Second Baby Into The Family

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently announced that they are expecting a second baby. They are parents to 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Now, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu has expressed his excitement over the new addition to the family.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.”

Inaaya is Kunal and Soha Ali Khan's 2 year old daughter. Taimur and Inaaya are close friends and have been spotted at many playdates together.

Soha had taken to Instagram to congratulate the actors on the good news. She shared a picture of Saif calling him the "Quadfather" as he is also father to Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" she captioned the picture.

Kareena and Saif previously released a statement saying, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”