Kunal Kemmu Complains About 'Reckless' Driver Who Showed Him Finger, Hurled Abuses at Family

Kunal Kemmu on Sunday narrated a disturbing incident that he, his wife Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya faced. The incident took place in Juhu on Sunday morning when Kunal Kemmu’s family and their neighbour’s family were on their way to have breakfast.

Sharing a picture of the car on his Instagram stories, Kunal tagged Mumbai police. Over the photo, he wrote, “This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car.”

Kunal further wrote that the reckless behaviour of the driver didn’t just put his own life at risk “but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car.”

Kunal Kemmu shared that the driver then got out of the car and hurled abuses at the actor and his family. “He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car,” Kunal wrote.

Kunal further requested Mumbai police to take action against the driver. He wrote, “By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense he got back into his car and drove off. I request Mumbai Police to look into this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour."

Soha Ali Khan also shared the post on her Instagram stories and tagged Mumbai police.

