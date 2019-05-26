English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kunal Kemmu Daughter Inaaya Naumi Gives Him the 'Bestest' Birthday Gift Ever, See Here
Actor Kunal Kemmu, who turned 36 on Saturday, received the "bestest gift" from his daughter Inaaya Naumi.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kunal Kemmu
Actor Kunal Kemmu, who turned 36 on Saturday, received the "bestest gift" from his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Kunal posted a video of Inaaya singing happy birthday to him. She is also seen playing the piano. He captioned the clip: "The best, best bestest birthday gift ever!"
The video garnered over 3.5 lakh views and received many comments from the members of film fraternity. While Dia Mirza wrote, "Awwwww mera chotaaaaa pyaara babyyyy. Love you soooooo much Inaaya." (sic) Actress Karisma Kapoor posted several heart emojis on the video. Sophie Choudry called Inaaya "little princess".
Kunal and actress Soha Ali Khan married in a private ceremony in 2015. The two welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.
Soha shared a photograph of herself along with Kunal and captioned it: "Happy birthday -- May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more...."
The Go Goa Gone actor also shared an image of his "happy bunch" from his birthday party. It featured Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.
Thanking his close pals and fans for making his day special with their lovely wishes, the actor wrote, "A very big thank you to all of you for the lovely messages and so much love.. it fills my heart with so much joy to read your messages. Feel loved and blessed. Thank you for making my birthday a happy one. Lots of love and big tight hugs to all."
On the acting front, Kunal is currently busy shooting Malang.
