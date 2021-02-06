Kunal Kemmu Doing His 'Princess' Inaaya's Hair in This Adorable Photo is Unmissable

Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable father-daughter moment on his Instagram account with a touch of creative wordplay. The 37-year-old actor on Saturday shared a glimpse of how he spends his time with his three-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The picture showed Kunal doing Inaaya’s hair. Captioning the post Kunal, added a touch of pun and wrote “Baal Baal aur Bachhe. Sahi pony tail bana ke papa bal bal bachhe”. He further called Inaaya his princess.

Inaaya also featured in her aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post earlier today where she was seen spending some fun time with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya and Taimur were seen in bathrobes after their swimming session and enjoying their mealtime at the outdoor dining area. The 40-year-old actor described the two adorable kids as “a-maize-ing”. Kareena’s post, that also featured Kunal and her husband Saif Ali Khan in the background, has garnered over 5,82,329 likes (and counting).

Kareena’s first Instagram post welcoming the year 2021 also featured Inaaya and Taimur in their swimming costumes as they posed in the bathtub. In the picture, four-year-old Taimur is seen in yellow swimming shorts while Inaaya is wearing a sky-blue swimming costume. In the caption, Kareena wrote “We are ready for you 2021”.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in 2015 after they dated for a few years. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.