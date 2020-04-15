Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Help Soha Ali Khan In Household Work, See Pic

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday posted a picture of her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya.

In the cute picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen helping Soha in the household work. The two are peeling peas.

"It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2. (sic)," the Rang De Basanti actress captioned the post.

Last week, Kunal had shared a monochrome picture of Soha and little Inaaya. In the snap, the Tum Mile actress can be seen holding the little munchkin in her arms.

He captioned it, “The Two Halves Of My❤️”.

The still has received lots of hearts and comments on the social media platform.

One of the comments came from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who wrote, "Gorgeous two,” Kareena wrote.

Actress Diya Mirza called it a "stunning picture".

Kunal was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang. In the movie, he played a cold-blooded psychopathic cop who deceptively passes off as a thorough gentleman in public. Kunal’s portrayal of a complex character was much appreciated by the audience.

The Mohit Suri directorial was released on February 7. The action-drama also starred Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Kunal will be next seen in web series Abhay 2.

