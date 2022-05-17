Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter Pose For This Memorable Click During Biking Trip in Europe; Check Photo

Actors Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter are currently on a bike trip in Europe. The actors have been treating fans to mesmerizing glimpses of their journey and their fans can’t get enough. The trio along with their few guy friends are in Europe for the Euro Biking Trip 2022. Kunal and Ishaan have been sharing intriguing glimpses from the trip, and have been shelling out travel goals. Maintaining the trajectory, the Lootcase actor took to Instagram, a few moments back and captured a beautiful location in the lens.

In the picture posted by Kunal Kemmu, we see him all decked up for the bike trip. We see him donning a black jacket, blue denim, and boots as they travel through a beautiful location. We also see Ishaan Khatter posing for the click as he held the helmet with his arm. Along with them, we see blogger Suved Lohia and their friend Raja Menon. In the backdrop, we see the breathtaking view of the snow-capped mountains and lush green forest. It seems that the boy gang is enjoying the trip to its fullest.

Taking to the captions, Kunal wrote, “Another Day Another Ride.”

Check the photo below:

Soon afterwards, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop fire and heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Earlier on Friday, Kunal Kemmu had posted a glimpse from their trip that featured Shahid and Ishaan. In the pic, see him dressed in cargo pants, a grey jacket and colourful sneakers. He stood next to Shahid and Ishaan, while the latter was looking away from the camera. The actors along with their few friends are seen posing together, next to a wall. With the picture, Kunal wrote, “ Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Looked cool, might REPEAT later.”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu and his wife, actor-turned-author Soha Ali Khan, recently launched their first children’s book from the Inni and Bobo series. He has appeared in films such as Malang, Kalyug, Golmaal, Simmba, Poster Boys and many others.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has his hands full with “Pippa”. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyulli and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Khatter also has “Phone Bhoot” with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

