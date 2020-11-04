Kunal Kemmu on 10 Years of Golmaal 3: Felt Like a Paid Holiday

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was the part of Robit Shetty's multi-starrer comedy Golmaal 3, reminisced about his time shooting with his co-actors on the film's tenth anniversary. The Lootcase actor said that the film felt like a paid vacation.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Right from the start, when Rohit (Shetty) told me about this film, I said ‘There are already so many people, what will I do, I will get lost’. Then when I heard the script, I realised it’s one of those franchises, for us it’s just like a paid holiday. We love each other, there are great actors together.”

"We had so much fun on sets, on the off days we would play volleyball, then in the Goa schedule we were on jet skis and water sports,” he reminisced. Golmaal 3 was the first time Kunal joined the first time, with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor serving as regulars in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) and Golmaal Returns (2008). Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

According to the publication, the actor was also nervous to join the franchise as the previous actors had already established their characters with audiences. The actor said that after the second day, the director told him that he was in the zone and asked him to have fun.

Kunal, as well as the other cast members were last seen in 2017's Golmaal Again, with new cast members Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. It was a horror-comedy and a departure from the previous films in storyline. In 2019, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn announced that they will be collaborating on the fifth film of the franchise.