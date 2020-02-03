Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Kunal Kemmu on Doing Music Gig with Saif Ali Khan: Don't Know if We are That Good

Kunal Kemmu and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan have a common interest which is playing guitar. Here’s what Kunal said about doing a show with him in the future.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kunal Kemmu on Doing Music Gig with Saif Ali Khan: Don't Know if We are That Good
Kunal Kemmu (L), Saif Ali Khan

There's more than one common thing between actor Kunal Kemmu and his brother-in-law, actor Saif Ali Khan; Both enjoy playing the string instrument - guitar.

Asked if he would like to do a show with Saif, Kunal told IANS here: "I don't know if we are that good. I think music is such an integral part of everybody's life. Some people like to listen to it and some like to 'gun gunana' (hum)." In fact, he thinks that everybody is a bathroom singer. "That's how I also started. I am not trained and I don't think I am that good. I really like music and guitar is also something that I just picked up because it is one of those things that I always wanted to play."

"Thankfully, because of mediums like YouTube, everybody can watch videos and learn a little bit. That's what I did. Every now and then, I play and sing for my friends," added the "Go Goa Gone" actor.

Ever thought of singing in a movie? "I might have romanticised about it but it has never come to a point where I seriously discussed with somebody that 'Listen, I want to kind of sing in this particular film'. I have not really given it a very serious thought. It's something that I really enjoy doing," he said. He is now looking forward to the release of his film "Malang", which is set to hit the screens on February 7.

"The most exciting thing about this film for me was the director - Mohit Suri because I began my career in this industry with a film called 'Kalyug' which he had directed. He was 23 then and I was 21," said the former child actor.

"Fifteen years later, we came together for a film like 'Malang' and I could see why it is so special. He was so excited about this film right from the time he had the idea. It is such a new story and I loved the way the characters were written because I think this is one of those very few films where there is no clear 'discrimination' between a hero, heroine and a villain. The characters are all kind of multi-layered and there are lots of drama, twists and turns," he shared.

"Kalyug" is also one of his biggest hits as a solo hero. So did he take up "Malang" without reading its script? "It was about two and a half years ago. He (Mohit) just told me about the idea. He didn't tell me about the role. Then he gave me the whole script. He said 'You read this script'. I asked 'What part do you want me to play?"

Still, Suri did not tell him anything about his role and insisted Kunal to read the film's script. "Adi (actor Aditya Roy Kapur) and I were the first two people who got involved with this. I read the script and went back to him. I said 'This is such an interesting script," recalled Kunal.

He got curious to know about the character that Suri had in mind. "He asked 'Which part you thought was the most interesting?' I said 'For me, what I have never done before and I don't think roles like this get written so often, is Michael'. That's exactly what he wanted me to play," said Kunal. "I was just excited because this was the same man who broke the mould... from being a child actor to presenting me as a leading man. He is the same guy who had a character like this which breaks away from whatever I have been typecast so far... you know with 'Kalyug' and 'Traffic Signal', it was just serious stuff and then I did so much comedy that people thought that comedy is what all I do," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram