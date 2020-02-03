Kunal Kemmu on Doing Music Gig with Saif Ali Khan: Don't Know if We are That Good

There's more than one common thing between actor Kunal Kemmu and his brother-in-law, actor Saif Ali Khan; Both enjoy playing the string instrument - guitar.

Asked if he would like to do a show with Saif, Kunal told IANS here: "I don't know if we are that good. I think music is such an integral part of everybody's life. Some people like to listen to it and some like to 'gun gunana' (hum)." In fact, he thinks that everybody is a bathroom singer. "That's how I also started. I am not trained and I don't think I am that good. I really like music and guitar is also something that I just picked up because it is one of those things that I always wanted to play."

"Thankfully, because of mediums like YouTube, everybody can watch videos and learn a little bit. That's what I did. Every now and then, I play and sing for my friends," added the "Go Goa Gone" actor.

Ever thought of singing in a movie? "I might have romanticised about it but it has never come to a point where I seriously discussed with somebody that 'Listen, I want to kind of sing in this particular film'. I have not really given it a very serious thought. It's something that I really enjoy doing," he said. He is now looking forward to the release of his film "Malang", which is set to hit the screens on February 7.

"The most exciting thing about this film for me was the director - Mohit Suri because I began my career in this industry with a film called 'Kalyug' which he had directed. He was 23 then and I was 21," said the former child actor.

"Fifteen years later, we came together for a film like 'Malang' and I could see why it is so special. He was so excited about this film right from the time he had the idea. It is such a new story and I loved the way the characters were written because I think this is one of those very few films where there is no clear 'discrimination' between a hero, heroine and a villain. The characters are all kind of multi-layered and there are lots of drama, twists and turns," he shared.

"Kalyug" is also one of his biggest hits as a solo hero. So did he take up "Malang" without reading its script? "It was about two and a half years ago. He (Mohit) just told me about the idea. He didn't tell me about the role. Then he gave me the whole script. He said 'You read this script'. I asked 'What part do you want me to play?"

Still, Suri did not tell him anything about his role and insisted Kunal to read the film's script. "Adi (actor Aditya Roy Kapur) and I were the first two people who got involved with this. I read the script and went back to him. I said 'This is such an interesting script," recalled Kunal.

He got curious to know about the character that Suri had in mind. "He asked 'Which part you thought was the most interesting?' I said 'For me, what I have never done before and I don't think roles like this get written so often, is Michael'. That's exactly what he wanted me to play," said Kunal. "I was just excited because this was the same man who broke the mould... from being a child actor to presenting me as a leading man. He is the same guy who had a character like this which breaks away from whatever I have been typecast so far... you know with 'Kalyug' and 'Traffic Signal', it was just serious stuff and then I did so much comedy that people thought that comedy is what all I do," he added.

