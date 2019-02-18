English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kunal Kemmu on Inaaya Being Photographed: I Feel Lucky that Paparazzi Listen to You These Days
Kunal Kemmu says every parent has the right to bring up their child the way they want to.
Image: Instagram/Kunal Kemmu
She may not be as popular as her cousin Taimur Ali Khan but Inaaya Naumi Kemmu—the 16-month-old daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu—is much of a social media favourite too.
Talking about the paparazzi in India that’s exploded in the last few years and hound celebrity children just as much as the stars, Kunal told Hindustan Times, “Every parent has the right to bring up their child the way they want to. I think it’s too early for them to get so much exposure but, having said that, it’s not planned by us — it’s just there.”
“As a parent, I don’t want my child to be scared, and cover her face whenever there is a cameraman,” he added saying he’d rather have a “cordial relationship” with the paps.
Kunal says it has taken him some time to get used to the growing paparazzi culture as a parent of an infant daughter. “We have figured out [how] to deal with it. But my child is yet to understand. She eventually will,” he said, adding, “I feel lucky that the paparazzi, these days, listen to you. They are everywhere — outside the house, restaurants, parks... I don’t usually upload Inaaya’s photos on social media.”
On Inaaya, he said, “It’s a pleasure everyday to spend time with her. She has just started walking and has learnt a few words as well. She says ‘blue colour’ quite often. I am in awe of my child. [Soha and I] are learning to be parents and she is helping us [do that].”
On the professional front, Kunal is currently working on Abhay, his web series for Zee5. He will next be seen in the sequel to his 2013 hit zombie comedy Go Goa Gone.
