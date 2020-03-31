Kunal Kemmu Raps Coronavirus Precautions in Multiple Languages; Watch Video

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared an awareness video about the novel coronavirus, wherein he rapped precautions to avoid the deadly virus.

The Malang actor made a creative rap in multiple languages including Gujarati, English, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Kashmiri. Through the rap, the actor mainly asked people to stay at home, wash hands, not to touch their face and not to hoard.

“Even though it’s confined to my limited knowledge of languages... the message is for everyone. The power to end this is with us and within us so #stayhome #staysafe and please help out the ones in need,” he posted along with the video.

The actor had recently shared another precautionary video, with a hilarious mix of several popular Hindi tounge twisters. “A message for Chandu, his chacha, chachi and all of you #stayhome #staysafe #letsbeatthisvirus,” he captioned it.

Earlier, actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan also tried to raise awareness about coronavirus through their rap and monologue, respectively.





According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths.

