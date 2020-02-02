Kunal Kemmu Reveals How Malang Co-Star Anil Kapoor Made Him and Aditya Roy Kapur Insecure
Kunal Kemmu teased that Anil Kapoor's youthful looks made him and Aditya Roy Kapur insecure during Malang's promotions.
Malang Trailer
Anil Kapoor has a reputation for his never-aging appearance. The actor, who has even crossed the age of 60, continues to look young, fit and energetic.
This was revealed to be one of the factors that made his Malang co-stars Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur extremely insecure about their own looks. Appearing on Pro Music Countdown, the younger actors revealed that they would often feel left out during promotions with the focus entirely on Anil Kapoor. The two quipped that they even shaved off their facial hair to look younger than Anil Kapoor but this too did not work well for them.
Anil Kapoor appears in Malang as an aged police officer who has a penchant for murder. In the film's trailer, he could be seen locking horns with Aditya Roy Kapur who shares a similar fascination for murder. Kunal Kemmu also made an appearance in the trailer. The film's cast also includes Disha Patani who will be the leading lady opposite Kapur. The film is slated to release on February 7.
After Malang, Anil will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht. This will mark his first appearance in a period drama film. He will be playing the role of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
