Kunal Kemmu Shares Adorable Picture Of 'Personal Sunshine' Inaaya

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to document his 'personal sunshine,' at a time when the world is affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and 2020 in general. He shared an adorable picture of two-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

In the adorable picture, the Kalyug actor can be seen looking intently at his daughter, who is eating out of a bowl. “My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds,” Kunal captioned the picture. Their pet also makes an appearance in the picture making it cuter.

Check it out below:



Fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages. "Your daughter is soooo pretty and intelligent too," one fan wrote. “Love the bond. i m missing my papa right now. He is in another state,” another commented. Both Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan keep posting adorable pictures of Inaaya on their social media accounts. Recently Kunal posted an adorable video of Inaaya trying to learn yoga poses from him. "Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day," he captioned the video.

On the work front, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of Zee5 show Abhay 2.

