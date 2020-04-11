Kunal Kemmu Shares Pic of Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya, Calls Them 'Two Halves' of His Heart

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Friday posted a monochrome picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya.

"The Two Halves Of My Heart," Kunal captioned the image, depicting the word 'Heart' with an emoticon.

In the picture Soha is seen holding the little girl in her arms.

Seeing the picture, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not resist herself from dropping a comment.

"Gorgeous two,"Kareena wrote.

Apart from showcasing his photography skills, Kunal has been impressing fans with his dancing lately. Soha posted a video of Kunal that shows him grooving to "Wakhra Swag" song.

Kunal Kemmu recently shared an awareness video about the novel coronavirus, wherein he rapped precautions to avoid the deadly virus.

The Malang actor made a creative rap in multiple languages including Gujarati, English, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Kashmiri. Through the rap, the actor mainly asked people to stay at home, wash hands, not to touch their face and not to hoard.

“Even though it’s confined to my limited knowledge of languages... the message is for everyone. The power to end this is with us and within us so #stayhome #staysafe and please help out the ones in need,” he posted along with the video.

On the work front, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of e tweb show "Abhay".

(with inputs from IANS)

