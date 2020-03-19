Kunal Kemmu Shares Picture With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Says Too Many Ks in Frame

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a photograph along with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and gave a hilarious caption to it. On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself with Kareena.

"KK AND KKK.. That's too many K's in one frame. @kareenakapoorkhan," he captioned the image.

Kunal is married to Soha Ali Khan while Kareena is married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, Kunal had taken to Instagram to welcome his sister-in-law and Golmaal co-star Kareena on the photo-sharing app. He wrote, "Instagram just got cooler.. welcome @kareenakapoorkhan," to which she commented, "@khemster2 not that I wasn't always stalking you."

On the acting front, Kareena is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

Kunal was last seen on screen in Mohit Suri's Malang.

Follow @News18Movies for more