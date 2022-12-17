CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kunal Kemmu Treats Fans With Shirtless Photo, Shows Off His Chiselled Body, Take a Look
Kunal Kemmu Treats Fans With Shirtless Photo, Shows Off His Chiselled Body, Take a Look

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Kunal Kemmu flaunts his body in his latest Instagram post

Kunal Kemmu flaunted his chiselled body after a shower following an intense workout at the gym.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has kick-started his weekend by shelling out fitness goals. The Malang actor set the temperature soaring on Instagram with his latest gym. Kunal flaunted his chiselled body after a shower following an intense workout at the gym. The photo is a mirror selfie taken in what appears to be a men’s locker room. The actor flaunted his well-built body as he wrapped just a towel while wearing a silver chain and a watch. He captioned his post “And a good morning to you too”.

Take a look at the post below.

Social media users were left stunned upon seeing this picture. One of the users wrote, “God … This is sheer hard work. Inspiring!” Another user added, “Now that’s a really good morning”. A third user added, “Uff. Just can’t handle too much of hotness”.

Actress Dia Mirza used the post to remind Kunal Kemmu of a un replied text by her. She wrote, “Sent you a text director Saab. Please reply”.

Kunal Kemmu is an avid social media user and often goes on to treat fans with his stunning pictures and videos. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures and captioned it as, “Just a random photo drop.. dump sounds a bit (poop emoji)”. The pictures give glimpses of the actor taking a random selfie, a BTS picture, one where he’s being all touristy and another from the gym. Fans just couldn’t stop themselves from going all gaga over the pictures. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s photo drop.

Meanwhile, talking about his work, the actor was last seen in the third season of the much-acclaimed tv series Abhay. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. He will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter

first published:December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated:December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST