Kunal Kemmu was in a Bathrobe When He Met Soha Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned a year older today (May 25). The actor is married to actress Soha Ali Khan, who revealed that he was wearing a bathrobe when he first met her mother, actress Sharmila Tagore.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha said, “I would’ve never told my father directly because we didn’t have discussions about boys. I relied on my mother to tell him. I must’ve told her and she is very liberal and trusting of my choices and not overtly concerned. She met Kunal on the sets of 99 and unfortunately he was doing a scene in which he had to wear a pink bathrobe," Soha had said. Kunal corrected her saying “white bathrobe" to which Soha said, “yeah". She then continued, “White bathrobe with shorts. She liked him immediately, and he is very good with mothers."

Kunal and Soha met on the sets of 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. The two got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kunal was last seen in the 2020 movie Lootcase, alongside Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz.

