Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2 Trolled for Misusing Freedom Fighter's Image, OTT Platform Apologises

The makers of web series, Abhay 2, are facing flak on social media for using an image of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on a criminal board in a scene. Many netizens are calling for a boycott of the OTT platform, despite an apology.

On Monday, the hashtag #BoycottZee5 was trending on social media. This comes despite the streaming service apologising for their error.

It all started when some viewers spotted Bose's image on a police station criminal board. The scene is in an episode titled "One-legged Skeleton".

Soon, social media users were capturing screenshots of the particular scene, featuring lead actor Kunal Kemmu, and circulating it widely on social media, criticising the makers for the blunder.

Following the trolling, the image of Khudiram Bose has been blurred in the particular scene.

"The producers, show and the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody's sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we've blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of 'Abhay 2'. We unconditionally apologise for this error," read a tweet on Zee5 Support Twitter handle.

We unconditionally apologize for this error. — ZEE5 Support (@ZEE5helps) August 17, 2020

Despite the apology, netizens are angry.

"#BoycottZee5 This is not a worthy apology. It is not harming any community sentiment. It is harming the national glory of the independence movement. Shame on you . Not only for this blunder but also for the poorest art direction and zero research," wrote one angry user.

"What the hell is this? A freedom fighter who gave his life for his country is a terrorist/criminal for Zee! They should pay for it #BoycottZee5," wrote one.

"This kind of respect to freedom and this kind of respect towards India. Criminal list shown in your web series shows KHUDIRAM BOSE, the brave young man fought for freedom of India. Your film showing Khudiram Bose as a criminal. Shame on you and abhay-2 maker and zee #BoycottZee5," shared another.

One user shared: "When I saw poster of martyr Khudiram Bose picturised as criminal in some hindi series, first time it didn't made my blood boil, bcuz I pity on 'em, who don't have knowledge of their history, n BTW what more you expect from 10-12th failure students.#BoycottZee5."

"After showing India's youngest freedom fighter Shaheed Kshudiram Bose as a most wanted criminal, they don't even bother to stop that web series Abhay 2 and stop relationship with the Director Ken Ghosh. Lets report in play store," shared one user.

"Abhay 2" marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show premiered on August 14.