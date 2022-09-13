Kunal Khemu Flaunts Perfectly Toned Back in Latest Picture

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu may be doing lesser films nowadays but his acting skills have enthralled the audience ever since he was a child artist. He soon transitioned to adult lead roles with the hit cult movie Kalyug and won hearts over. Apart from his acting skills, Kunal Kemmu is also known for his fitness and sculpted body, which he has shown off since his first film as a lead. Kunal, who is a regular poster on social media, often uploads pictures and videos of his workouts as well as shirtless photos showing off his physique. The latest photo of him has him showing off his perfectly toned back.

Kunal Kemmu took off his shirt for the camera once again and posted two photos of his back on his Instagram handle. His shoulder and wing muscles look perfect and the V-shape of his body is visible. He captioned the post, “Spread your wings and fly away”. Take a look.



His tattoo is also clearly visible in the pictures. It is a tattoo of a trident or Lord Shiva’s Trishul formed by the words Om Namah Shivay. Kunal had gotten the tattoo in 2017 after he had decided to get a tattoo related to Lord Shiva.

The photo left his fans gasping and people could not stop dropping fire emojis on the post. The photo also caught the attention of actor Ali Faizal who wrote ‘Holy Amazinggg’.

Kunal Kemmu seems to have met his fitness goals again after a self-acknowledged dull phase last year when gyms were closed due to the COVID19 pandemic. In a social media post last year, Kunal talked about how he had lost his gym gains after the forced sabbatical when gyms closed down.



“Since the gyms opened, I haven’t performed a single pull-up because I felt discouraged about having to work back up to the 25 that I had previously accomplished. But if we just go for it, occasionally we can surprise ourselves.” He also performed his first pull-ups after the break in front of the camera to motivate others to get back into the gym.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here