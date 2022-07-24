Kunal Kemmu Loses His Naani: ‘She Symbolises Strength, Compassion And Love For Me’

Kunal Kemmu is someone who has always believed in experimenting with his image on the silver screen. The star garnered critical acclaim with his work in realistic movies such as Traffic Signal and Kalyug, and soon surprised fans with his comic timing in films like Golmaal 3, Dhol and Go Goa Gone.

On Sunday, the Abhay actor took to Instagram to share a sad news about her maternal grandmother’s demise. Kunal Kemmu uploaded a picture where the actor can be seen sharing the frame with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu and his grandmother who is gazing lovingly at the father-daughter duo. Kunal Khemu also penned a heartfelt eulogy, that read,

“I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone. My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed especially me. I will always miss you Maaji ❤️ ” See the post here:

Many fans as well as celebrities like Karan Johar, Rannvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Hazel Keech left their heartfelt condolences. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a folded hand emoji in her reverence. Model Sophie Choudry commented, “So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than Nani. I miss mine everyday but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way Maaji will upon you. May her soul rest in peace. Love and strength to you all.” May her soul rest in peace, and may the family get the strength to deal with the loss.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the third Season of the OTT show, Abhay. The series revolves around officer Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case.

