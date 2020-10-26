Kunal Kohli Completes Richa Chadha-starrer 'Lahore Confidential' Amid Pandemic

Mumbai: With safety measures in place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Monday said he has finished the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller “Lahore Confidential”. Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, the ZEE5 film is described as a “contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other.” Kohli took to Twitter and shared behind the scenes pictures from the set, where everyone was masked and maintained social distancing during the shoot. “(I) Self Drove to all locations. No driver. No one allowed to enter my car. For car tracking shots I drove along in my car with a monitor… On set, one chair only for me. “That’s sanitized not just daily but every time shifting happens on set. My monitor is separate no one allowed six feet near it or me,” Kohli wrote. The “Hum Tum” filmmaker said it took him a while to adjust to not being able to touch the camera and watch his actors perform from distance.

“I love to operate the second camera at times. Couldn’t do that. Also couldn’t sit near the camera as I usually do to see the artists perform with ‘bareeki.’ Had to be at the monitor instead. “In small or closed places, production got the place sanitized with a sanitizing gun in every break,” he added.

The film’s narrative revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman who finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan. “Lahore Confidential” also features popular television actor Karishma Tanna in a pivotal role. Produced by Jar Pictures, “Lahore Confidential” will premiere on ZEE5.